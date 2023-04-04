Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DB stock has gone up by 6.03%, with a monthly decline of -16.83% and a quarterly plunge of -9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.18% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DB is $15.17, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.93B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for DB on April 04, 2023 was 5.24M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 10.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Deutsche Bank Stock Tumbles. Banking Panic Isn’t Over Yet.

DB Trading at -12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.