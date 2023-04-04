CXApp Inc. (CXAI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on April 04, 2023 was 273.71K shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. however, the company has experienced a 18.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen a 18.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -82.93% decline in the past month and a -80.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.26% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -54.91% for CXAI stock, with a simple moving average of -79.39% for the last 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -75.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.89%, as shares sank -79.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +16.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9690. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -80.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 23.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.