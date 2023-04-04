Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) Stock: A 0.71% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has gone up by 4.77% for the week, with a -14.06% drop in the past month and a 14.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for SID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of 4.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SID is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SID is $3.80, which is $0.44 above the current price. The public float for SID is 654.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SID on April 04, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SID Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.