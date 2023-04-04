Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is above average at 35.48x. The 36-month beta value for CL is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CL is $80.53, which is $4.59 above than the current price. The public float for CL is 827.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CL on April 04, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 75.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/10/23 that Fabuloso recall: Colgate-Palmolive pulls almost 5 million bottles over bacteria risk

CL’s Market Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month and a -4.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

CL Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.98. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Kooyman John W, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $71.67 back on Mar 13. After this action, Kooyman John W now owns 6,366 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $146,209 using the latest closing price.

CAHILL JOHN T, the Director of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 5,703 shares at $73.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that CAHILL JOHN T is holding 24,383 shares at $421,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 472.20, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.