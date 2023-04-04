CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has gone up by 1.67% for the week, with a 2.01% rise in the past month and a -3.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMS is at 0.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CMS is $68.38, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for CMS is 288.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume for CMS on April 04, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

CMS) stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 61.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.23. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Rich Brian F, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $61.72 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rich Brian F now owns 91,927 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $246,880 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 62,881 shares at $75,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.