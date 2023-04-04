Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE)’s stock price has decreased by -10.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has experienced a -42.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that A Small-Cap Way to Play Streaming’s Next Big Opportunity

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSSE is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CSSE is $7.50, which is $19.07 above the current price. The public float for CSSE is 12.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSSE on April 04, 2023 was 190.49K shares.

CSSE’s Market Performance

The stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has seen a -42.51% decrease in the past week, with a -59.36% drop in the past month, and a -68.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.04% for CSSE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.74% for CSSE stock, with a simple moving average of -75.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSSE reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CSSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CSSE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CSSE Trading at -62.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.99%, as shares sank -59.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -42.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8130. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -67.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from Apollo Management Holdings GP, who sale 2,490,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, Apollo Management Holdings GP, now owns 864,933 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $12,450,000 using the latest closing price.

Apollo Management Holdings GP, the 10% Owner of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., sale 2,490,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Apollo Management Holdings GP, is holding 864,933 shares at $12,450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -40.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.