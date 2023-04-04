C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 33.57. However, the company has seen a 33.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

The public float for AI is 90.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AI on April 04, 2023 was 19.91M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stock saw an increase of 33.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.93% and a quarterly increase of 202.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for C3.ai Inc. (AI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.82% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 99.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 50.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +33.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.55. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 202.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 209,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,960 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 553 shares at $25.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 341,409 shares at $14,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.