Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGXX is 53.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BGXX on April 04, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BGXX) stock’s latest price update

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX)’s stock price has increased by 17.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. however, the company has experienced a 15.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BGXX’s Market Performance

BGXX’s stock has risen by 15.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.65% and a quarterly rise of 136.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.36% for Bright Green Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.24% for BGXX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.76% for the last 200 days.

BGXX Trading at 26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGXX rose by +15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8898. In addition, Bright Green Corporation saw 136.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGXX

The total capital return value is set at -30.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.72. Equity return is now at value -303.10, with -232.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Green Corporation (BGXX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.55. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.