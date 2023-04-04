BRF S.A. (BRFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.28.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BRFS is also noteworthy at 1.67.

The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BRFS on April 04, 2023 was 7.15M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -9.02% drop in the past month and a -23.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -44.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

BRFS Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2820. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -23.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.