Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is 3.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLNK is $20.78, which is $12.49 above the current price. The public float for BLNK is 41.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLNK on April 04, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.16 compared to its previous closing price of 8.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Blink Charging Gets Big Post Office Contract. Shares Drop.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK’s stock has risen by 9.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly drop of -24.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Blink Charging Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -44.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BLNK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

BLNK Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 143,634 shares at the price of $10.81 back on Feb 16. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 1,884,433 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $1,552,684 using the latest closing price.

LEVINE JACK, the Director of Blink Charging Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that LEVINE JACK is holding 131,641 shares at $102,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.