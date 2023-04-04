B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTG is $5.20, which is $1.01 above the current price. The public float for BTG is 1.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTG on April 04, 2023 was 10.10M shares.

BTG) stock’s latest price update

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s stock price has increased by 1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.94. However, the company has experienced a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTG’s Market Performance

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has seen a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.01% gain in the past month and a 12.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for BTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.26% for BTG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

BTG Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw 12.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.