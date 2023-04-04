Azul S.A. (AZUL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on April 04, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 7.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL’s stock has risen by 4.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.70% and a quarterly rise of 11.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.59% for Azul S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AZUL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AZUL Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.