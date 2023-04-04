Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM)’s stock price has increased by 4.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is $1.69, The public float for ASM is 99.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on April 04, 2023 was 415.63K shares.

ASM’s Market Performance

The stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has seen a 17.05% increase in the past week, with a 30.62% rise in the past month, and a 36.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for ASM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.94% for ASM stock, with a simple moving average of 42.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASM reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ASM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

ASM Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7596. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.