Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is $3.50, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMV on April 04, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

AMV) stock’s latest price update

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV’s Market Performance

AMV’s stock has fallen by -13.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.22% and a quarterly drop of -83.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.64% for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.77% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -93.36% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -66.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -46.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -13.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7045. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -83.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.