Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AESI is 17.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for AESI on April 04, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

AESI) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI)’s stock price has increased by 4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 17.03. however, the company has experienced a 7.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AESI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.69% for AESI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AESI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AESI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AESI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

AESI Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI rose by +7.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from BRIGHAM BEN M, who purchase 280,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, BRIGHAM BEN M now owns 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., valued at $5,040,000 using the latest closing price.

Allison Jeffrey L, the of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Allison Jeffrey L is holding 30,528 shares at $207,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.06 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stands at +44.95. The total capital return value is set at 38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.48. Equity return is now at value 49.70, with 32.50 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.25. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.