ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 7.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ASX is 1.51B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on April 04, 2023 was 5.95M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen a 4.76% increase in the past week, with a 6.02% rise in the past month, and a 26.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for ASX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.75% for ASX stock, with a simple moving average of 26.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASX reach a price target of $8.10, previously predicting the price at $13.30. The rating they have provided for ASX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ASX Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.