Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is above average at 39.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is $170.78, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 234.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANET on April 04, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 167.86. However, the company has seen a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Arista Stock Is Rising. Profits Topped Estimates.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a -0.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.24% rise in the past month, and a 38.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for ANET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 35.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $164, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ANET Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.72. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 38.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Sadana Anshul, who sale 43,225 shares at the price of $152.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, Sadana Anshul now owns 81,043 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $6,588,839 using the latest closing price.

Duda Kenneth, the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of Arista Networks Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $151.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Duda Kenneth is holding 237,100 shares at $530,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.