Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 122.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Applied Materials Increases Dividend and Buybacks. Why It’s Positive About Chips.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $132.98, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 834.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on April 04, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has seen a 2.90% increase for the week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month and a 25.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.73. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.