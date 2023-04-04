Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) is above average at 1.35x. The 36-month beta value for VTLE is also noteworthy at 3.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTLE is $72.60, which is $25.17 above than the current price. The public float for VTLE is 15.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.98% of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on April 04, 2023 was 695.63K shares.

VTLE) stock’s latest price update

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has increased by 11.35 compared to its previous closing price of 45.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTLE’s Market Performance

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has experienced a 15.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month, and a -1.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for VTLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.73% for VTLE stock, with a simple moving average of -18.34% for the last 200 days.

VTLE Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE rose by +15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.20. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from PIGOTT M. JASON, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $55.31 back on Feb 01. After this action, PIGOTT M. JASON now owns 95,657 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $207,412 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.