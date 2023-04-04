Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Visa Inc. (V)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is above average at 32.00x. The 36-month beta value for V is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for V is $264.62, which is $32.48 above than the current price. The public float for V is 1.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume of V on April 04, 2023 was 6.29M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

V) stock’s latest price update

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 225.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Visa Finance Chief Vasant Prabhu to Depart in September

V’s Market Performance

V’s stock has risen by 3.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.34% and a quarterly rise of 10.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Visa Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for V stock, with a simple moving average of 9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of V

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for V stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for V by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for V in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $210 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to V, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

V Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.59. In addition, Visa Inc. saw 10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from KELLY ALFRED F JR, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $223.99 back on Mar 06. After this action, KELLY ALFRED F JR now owns 162,354 shares of Visa Inc., valued at $12,991,281 using the latest closing price.

ROTTENBERG JULIE B, the GENERAL COUNSEL of Visa Inc., sale 13,394 shares at $219.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that ROTTENBERG JULIE B is holding 4,583 shares at $2,933,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.38 for the present operating margin

+77.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc. stands at +49.91. The total capital return value is set at 33.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Visa Inc. (V), the company’s capital structure generated 64.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.23. Total debt to assets is 26.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Visa Inc. (V) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.