Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

The 36-month beta value for PXS is also noteworthy at -0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PXS is $8.00, which is $0.87 above than the current price. The public float for PXS is 4.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.09% of that float. The average trading volume of PXS on April 04, 2023 was 81.45K shares.

PXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS)’s stock price has increased by 7.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXS’s Market Performance

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) has seen a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.50% decline in the past month and a 21.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for PXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for PXS stock, with a simple moving average of 19.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for PXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to PXS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PXS Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc. saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.47 for the present operating margin

+37.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stands at +22.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.88. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.