Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KSCP is 14.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.26% of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on April 04, 2023 was 530.71K shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has decreased by -15.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

KSCP’s Market Performance

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen a -1.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.35% decline in the past month and a -60.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.89% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.30% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of -66.70% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -36.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.55%, as shares sank -32.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8329. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -60.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-439.09 for the present operating margin

-44.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -580.00. The total capital return value is set at -366.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -654.64. Equity return is now at value 63.90, with -136.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.