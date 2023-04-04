An In-Depth Look at Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) Stock Performance

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has gone up by 6.25% for the week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month and a -4.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for UA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.93% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UA is $12.44, The public float for UA is 182.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UA on April 04, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

UA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 15.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.86. Total debt to assets is 30.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.