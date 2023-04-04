Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, AGFY stock has gone down by -0.63%, with a monthly decline of -58.77% and a quarterly plunge of -52.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.95% for Agrify Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.65% for AGFY stock, with a simple moving average of -97.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Right Now?

The public float for AGFY is 18.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AGFY was 1.16M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGFY) stock’s latest price update

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)’s stock price has decreased by -6.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AGFY Trading at -58.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.48%, as shares sank -58.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2479. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -52.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who purchase 2,307,692 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 2,361,538 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Hua Guichao, the Director of Agrify Corporation, purchase 54,264 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Hua Guichao is holding 65,956 shares at $4,617,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -88.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.