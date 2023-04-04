Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 50.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) by analysts is $62.14, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 456.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AEM was 3.13M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has seen a 1.96% increase for the week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month and a 1.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.99% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.36. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.