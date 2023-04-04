AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is $453.75, The public float for UAVS is 79.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAVS on April 04, 2023 was 559.97K shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS)’s stock price has increased by 10.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS’s stock has risen by 20.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.94% and a quarterly rise of 41.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.81% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.40% for UAVS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +21.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4048. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw 41.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 408,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Barrett, the Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mooney Barrett is holding 100,000 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.22 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -308.46. The total capital return value is set at -32.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.42. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30. Total debt to assets is 3.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.