AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is $109.00, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for AVAV is 24.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVAV on April 04, 2023 was 171.35K shares.

AVAV) stock’s latest price update

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)’s stock price has increased by 14.78 compared to its previous closing price of 91.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/29/22 that AeroVironment Stock Slumps as Forecast Misses Estimates

AVAV’s Market Performance

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has experienced a 16.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.52% rise in the past month, and a 25.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for AVAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.96% for AVAV stock, with a simple moving average of 20.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AVAV by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AVAV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $130 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAV reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for AVAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

AVAV Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +16.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV rose by +17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.75. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from PAGE STEPHEN F, who sale 2,105 shares at the price of $90.78 back on Mar 30. After this action, PAGE STEPHEN F now owns 45,721 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $191,092 using the latest closing price.

MULLER EDWARD R, the Director of AeroVironment Inc., sale 7,511 shares at $92.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that MULLER EDWARD R is holding 20,408 shares at $695,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

+31.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at -0.94. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.51. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.27. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.