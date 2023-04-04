Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN)’s stock price has increased by 2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADXN is $1.05, The public float for ADXN is 12.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ADXN on April 04, 2023 was 330.70K shares.

ADXN’s Market Performance

The stock of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has seen a -9.72% decrease in the past week, with a -31.53% drop in the past month, and a 50.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.25% for ADXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.92% for ADXN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.42% for the last 200 days.

ADXN Trading at -26.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.67%, as shares sank -21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXN fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1437. In addition, Addex Therapeutics Ltd saw 61.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1420.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Addex Therapeutics Ltd stands at -1439.78. The total capital return value is set at -180.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.23.

Based on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.06. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.