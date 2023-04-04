Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has gone up by 1.19% for the week, with a 7.48% rise in the past month and a 11.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.44% for ATVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for ATVI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Right Now?

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATVI is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATVI is $91.95, which is $6.9 above the current price. The public float for ATVI is 775.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATVI on April 04, 2023 was 6.55M shares.

ATVI) stock’s latest price update

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 85.59. However, the company has experienced a 1.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATVI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ATVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATVI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

ATVI Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.06. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Alegre Daniel, who sale 8,847 shares at the price of $78.50 back on Mar 13. After this action, Alegre Daniel now owns 156,170 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $694,490 using the latest closing price.

Alegre Daniel, the President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $78.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Alegre Daniel is holding 176,690 shares at $781,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+70.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at +20.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.81. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.69. Total debt to assets is 14.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.