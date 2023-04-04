AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): A Technical Analysis

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is $164.27, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABBV on April 04, 2023 was 6.34M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 159.37. however, the company has experienced a 1.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

ABBV’s Market Performance

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has experienced a 1.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month, and a -0.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $172 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ABBV, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

ABBV Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.02. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, who sale 53,125 shares at the price of $152.28 back on Mar 13. After this action, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan now owns 60,941 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $8,089,998 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., the EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER of AbbVie Inc., sale 44,141 shares at $153.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. is holding 13,837 shares at $6,766,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.