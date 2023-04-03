YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has gone down by -66.60% for the week, with a -84.28% drop in the past month and a -84.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.43% for YS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -80.18% for YS stock, with a simple moving average of -83.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of YS on April 03, 2023 was 186.84K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has decreased by -21.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.04. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -66.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has gone down by -66.60% for the week, with a -84.28% drop in the past month and a -84.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.43% for YS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -80.18% for YS stock, with a simple moving average of -83.48% for the last 200 days.

YS Trading at -82.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.83%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -66.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -84.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.