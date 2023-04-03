Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.89. However, the company has experienced a -0.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUY is 1.20.

The public float for AUY is 957.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On April 03, 2023, AUY’s average trading volume was 13.41M shares.

AUY’s Market Performance

AUY stock saw an increase of -0.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.64% and a quarterly increase of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for AUY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUY, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AUY Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw 5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.