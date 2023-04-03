What Recent Market Trends Mean for Mondelez International Inc.’s (MDLZ) Stock

The stock of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a 6.67% rise in the past month and a 4.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for MDLZ stock, with a simple moving average of 9.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is above average at 35.57x. The 36-month beta value for MDLZ is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDLZ is $74.90, which is $5.37 above than the current price. The public float for MDLZ is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on April 03, 2023 was 6.06M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 69.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MDLZ Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.22. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.79. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 87.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.