WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WETG is 62.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WETG on April 03, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WETG) stock’s latest price update

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WETG’s Market Performance

WETG’s stock has fallen by -11.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.57% and a quarterly drop of -19.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.45% for WeTrade Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.48% for WETG stock, with a simple moving average of -92.04% for the last 200 days.

WETG Trading at -29.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG fell by -11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3111. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -24.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.68 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at +35.99. The total capital return value is set at 41.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.19. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Based on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.87. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.