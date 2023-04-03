Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, WAL stock has gone up by 7.53%, with a monthly decline of -51.99% and a quarterly plunge of -40.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.57% for Western Alliance Bancorporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.50% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of -47.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is above average at 3.66x. The 36-month beta value for WAL is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WAL is $69.80, which is $33.08 above than the current price. The public float for WAL is 105.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on April 03, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 35.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

WAL Trading at -42.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -53.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.08. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -40.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.