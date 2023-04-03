Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, WFC stock has gone up by 3.17%, with a monthly decline of -18.38% and a quarterly plunge of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Wells Fargo & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is 11.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WFC is 3.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On April 03, 2023, WFC’s average trading volume was 23.17M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 37.38. but the company has seen a 3.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/23 that Fed, Treasury Fine Wells Fargo for Sanctions Violations

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

In the past week, WFC stock has gone up by 3.17%, with a monthly decline of -18.38% and a quarterly plunge of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Wells Fargo & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFC reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for WFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WFC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

WFC Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.26. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Santos Kleber, who sale 34,698 shares at the price of $46.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Santos Kleber now owns 19,590 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,605,476 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 22,700 shares at $44.44 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 21,478 shares at $1,008,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.