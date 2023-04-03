Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VORB is $6.00, which is $4.8 above the current price. The public float for VORB is 67.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VORB on April 03, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB)’s stock price has decreased by -41.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. but the company has seen a -75.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/23 that Virgin Orbit to Cut Workforce by 85%

VORB’s Market Performance

VORB’s stock has fallen by -75.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -84.85% and a quarterly drop of -88.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.13% for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -75.10% for VORB stock, with a simple moving average of -92.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VORB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VORB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VORB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VORB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VORB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VORB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

VORB Trading at -84.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VORB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.35%, as shares sank -85.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VORB fell by -75.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7463. In addition, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. saw -89.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VORB starting from MCFARLAND KATHARINA G., who purchase 2,884 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 15. After this action, MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. now owns 10,993 shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., valued at $8,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VORB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2320.41 for the present operating margin

-571.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stands at -2129.87.

Based on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.87. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.