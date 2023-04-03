Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is $4.09, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for EVTL is 45.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVTL on April 03, 2023 was 628.47K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EVTL) stock’s latest price update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Flying Car Startup Vertical Soars as American Airlines Provides Cash

EVTL’s Market Performance

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) has experienced a 15.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.84% rise in the past month, and a -42.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.63% for EVTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.92% for EVTL stock, with a simple moving average of -57.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTL

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for EVTL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to EVTL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

EVTL Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.05%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTL rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. saw -42.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.