Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has increased by 6.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCSA is 108.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.18% of that float. The average trading volume of VCSA on April 03, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

VCSA’s stock has seen a 5.92% increase for the week, with a -28.73% drop in the past month and a -21.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for Vacasa Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.88% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -60.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to VCSA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

VCSA Trading at -30.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -29.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0715. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Breon Eric, who sale 1,000,101 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Mar 17. After this action, Breon Eric now owns 799,899 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $940,095 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 169,277 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Breon Eric is holding 33,999 shares at $157,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Equity return is now at value -173.90, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.