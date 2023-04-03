V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) Stock: A 4.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a 12.91% increase in the past week, with a -12.86% drop in the past month, and a -16.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.06% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on April 03, 2023 was 8.74M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has increased by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 22.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VFC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.