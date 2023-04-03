UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is above average at 22.31x. The 36-month beta value for UNH is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNH is $596.48, which is $123.67 above than the current price. The public float for UNH is 929.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on April 03, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UNH) stock’s latest price update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 470.06. However, the company has experienced a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

UNH’s Market Performance

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.07% decline in the past month and a -10.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for UNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $587 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $615. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UNH, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

UNH Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $471.40. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 450 shares at the price of $542.30 back on Dec 07. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 8,736 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $244,035 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 616 shares at $535.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 8,463 shares at $329,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.