Unilever PLC (UL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 51.93. but the company has seen a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is above average at 15.95x. The 36-month beta value for UL is also noteworthy at 0.43.

The public float for UL is 2.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of UL on April 03, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

The stock of Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a 1.14% increase in the past week, with a 4.94% rise in the past month, and a 3.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.03% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.35. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

