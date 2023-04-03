Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of TCV Acquisition Corp.’s (TCVA) Stock

In the past week, TCVA stock has gone up by 0.10%, with a monthly gain of 0.49% and a quarterly surge of 2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.41% for TCV Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for TCVA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA) Right Now?

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1024.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCVA is 41.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TCVA was 354.58K shares.

TCVA) stock’s latest price update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCVA Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCVA rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, TCV Acquisition Corp. saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCVA

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.