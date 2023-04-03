Understanding the 7.86% Volatility Levels of Groupon Inc.’s (GRPN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has gone up by 14.71% for the week, with a -37.63% drop in the past month and a -44.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.86% for GRPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.91% for GRPN stock, with a simple moving average of -52.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRPN is also noteworthy at 1.80.

The public float for GRPN is 19.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.67% of that float. The average trading volume of GRPN on April 03, 2023 was 980.91K shares.

GRPN) stock’s latest price update

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)’s stock price has increased by 24.93 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. However, the company has seen a 14.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that Groupon Shares Rally as Activist Reveals 9.9% Stake

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRPN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at -36.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -38.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -50.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc., sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.