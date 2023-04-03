Understanding the 2.42% Volatility Levels of Centene Corporation’s (CNC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Centene Corporation (CNC) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a -7.84% drop in the past month, and a -22.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNC is 0.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNC is 545.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on April 03, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

CNC) stock’s latest price update

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 64.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

The stock of Centene Corporation (CNC) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a -7.84% drop in the past month, and a -22.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CNC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CNC Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.49. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from LONDON SARAH, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Mar 17. After this action, LONDON SARAH now owns 313,953 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $1,878,000 using the latest closing price.

Asher Andrew Lynn, the EVP, CFO of Centene Corporation, purchase 3,800 shares at $71.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Asher Andrew Lynn is holding 314,755 shares at $273,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centene Corporation (CNC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.