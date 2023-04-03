Understanding the 15.73% Volatility Levels of Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has gone up by 8.69% for the week, with a -41.96% drop in the past month and a -23.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.73% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.68% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of -76.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FRGT is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRGT is $2.00, which is $18.25 above than the current price. The public float for FRGT is 3.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on April 03, 2023 was 595.85K shares.

FRGT stock's latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has increased by 12.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a 8.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRGT Trading at -38.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares sank -39.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8606. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

The total capital return value is set at -152.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.05. Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.