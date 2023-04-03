Trading Update: UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock Endures 2.52% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, UDR stock has gone up by 6.10%, with a monthly decline of -2.49% and a quarterly surge of 5.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is 161.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for UDR Inc. (UDR) is $46.07, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On April 03, 2023, UDR’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has increased by 2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 39.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

In the past week, UDR stock has gone up by 6.10%, with a monthly decline of -2.49% and a quarterly surge of 5.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UDR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

UDR Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.94. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UDR Inc. (UDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.