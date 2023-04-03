Trading Update: 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Stock Endures 5.35% Monthly Volatility

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has seen a 11.07% increase in the past week, with a 15.60% gain in the past month, and a 52.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for TXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.94% for TXG stock, with a simple moving average of 42.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for TXG is $53.73, which is -$2.88 below the current market price. The public float for TXG is 90.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume for TXG on April 03, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has increased by 7.19 compared to its previous closing price of 52.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $65 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TXG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.20. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 53.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $48.88 back on Mar 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 863,405 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $97,756 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 1,941 shares at $47.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 909,715 shares at $92,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.