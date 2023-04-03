Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has decreased by -13.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TIVC was 1.04M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC stock saw a decrease of -14.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.90% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.42% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -88.45% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -57.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.84%, as shares sank -30.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1883. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -76.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-483.02 for the present operating margin

-11.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -728.47. The total capital return value is set at -78.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.71. Equity return is now at value -118.00, with -96.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.06. Total debt to assets is 4.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.