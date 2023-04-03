Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIO is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TIO is $3.00, which is $1.95 above the current price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on April 03, 2023 was 301.58K shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a 32.93% increase in the past week, with a 15.13% rise in the past month, and a 34.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.29% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 28.30% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +32.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9030. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 26.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.52 for the present operating margin

+11.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -65.43. The total capital return value is set at -34.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.19. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.